OKOTH OBADO’S wife, HELLEN, now hides in church as her killer husband spends weekend in prison over SHARON’s murder

Saturday September 22, 2018- The family of Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been left in limbo after the county boss was arrested yesterday for the gruesome murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





Her wife, Hellen, popularly known as Mama Kanisa, has now run to the church and buried herself deep in the Bible as she awaits Obado to be charged with murder on Monday.





Hellen is seeking solace and strength in the word of God, borrowing heavily from Bible quotes perhaps to ease mental torture in light of the murder saga and subsequent arrest and detention of her husband.





“Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble and He delivered them from their distress.”

“He made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed.”





“Then they were glad that the waters were quiet and He brought them to their desired haven," Hellen posted Psalms 107: 28-30 on her Facebook page.





She even shared an inspirational quote from the Holy Book, saying everything will be fine because she has not stopped praying.





"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”





“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus," she added while quoting the book of Philippians 4:6-7.



