OKOTH OBADO’s squeeze SHARON OTIENO was not a smart MALAYA - Man rants and says what many Kenyans are afraid to say.

00:00

…what he posted.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 -  The UEFA Nations League got underway yesterday with football titans, Germany and World Cup Champions France,...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno