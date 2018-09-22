OKOTH OBADO’S problems compound as EACC also freezes all his accounts and his wife’s over corruption-He’s left with nothing

Saturday September 22, 2018 -Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s problems have compounded after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) froze all his bank accounts and that of his wife, Hellen, over corruption.

This comes only a day after he was arrested and detained in police custody on Friday over the cold blooded murder of Rongo University student and lover, Sharon Otieno.

The two are alleged of stealing public funds from Migori County.

According to court documents, EACC sought orders to freeze accounts of Obado, his wife Hellen Odie, five business associates and three companies working as his intermediaries.

It is estimated that Obado together with his comrades in crime stole in excess of sh2.5 billion over a period of five years. The monies were scattered in over 100 bank accounts in various countries.

“We established a network of over 100 bank accounts through which these monies were transacted.”

“We will get statements from employees of involved banks.”

“After raiding suspects’ homes and got sale agreements of another 37 parcels of land,” said Anne Murigi, a detective attached to EACC.