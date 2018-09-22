OKOTH OBADO’s lawyer, CLIFF OMBETA, says his client loved SHARON OTIENO and couldn’t possibly murder her - He is innocent!

Saturday September 22, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado's lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has said his client is innocent despite being heavily linked to the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, two weeks ago.





Obado was arrested on Friday and detained at Gigiri Police Station waiting to be charged with murder on Monday.





However, Ombeta has protested against the arrest saying the decision by the DCI and the DPP to charge Obado was done in response to public pressure.





Ombeta defended his client saying he owned up to fathering the child and would not have murdered his love.





“It was an act of love on the Governor’s part, but on the other side it’s an act of malice by the DCI and the DPP.”





“We’ll fight them in court.”





“They are destroying the career of an innocent person.”





“They should be ashamed,” he said.



