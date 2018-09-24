OKOTH OBADO will not lose his gubernatorial seat over SHARON OTIENO’s murder - Lawyer CHARLES KANJAMA disappoints Kenyans

Monday September 24, 2018 - City lawyer, Charles Kanjama, has said Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is not likely to lose his seat over the death of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Obado, who was Sharon clandestine lover, is already in remand at the Industrial Area Prison awaiting to be charged with the murder of Sharon.





Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Kanjama said while any offence is bailable, the judge has the discretion to grant it or not.





Kanjama said there are hundreds of murder suspects who have been denied bail.





The lawyer said among Obado’s biggest threats would be MCAs, who can kick off impeachment proceedings.





“If the County Assembly feels that a Governor is engaged in gross misconduct, they don’t need to wait for the criminal trial to end, they can begin the political process of removing the Governor,” he said.





Kanjama’s sentiments were shared by lawyer, Soyinka Lempaa, who said the Judiciary lowered the integrity threshold when it allowed President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto to contest for the Presidency in 2013.





“One of Article 50 rights is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”





“Uhuru and Ruto were able to use that to vie for the presidency and deputy presidency, when they were charged with crimes against humanity... crimes against humanity are more serious offences,” he said.



