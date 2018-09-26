OKOTH OBADO will be charged with aiding in SHARON OTIENO's murder and killing of her baby - DPP NORDIN HAJI says

Wednesday September 26, 2018-

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said it will charge Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, with murder of Sharon Otieno’s baby who was killed together with his mother by hit men hired by the governor.





Making his submission before High Court Judge, Jesse Lessit, on Tuesday, State lawyer, Alexander Muteti said Obado will be charged with aiding in the murder of Sharon Otieno as well as killing of Sharon’s unborn baby.





Muteti said that the baby’s life was cut short during the murder of his mother and Obado will have to carry the burden, having been confirmed to have fathered it.





Sharon was found murdered in Oyugis, Homabay County three weeks ago, after being reportedly abducted in Rongo in Migori County and was seven months pregnant at the time.





Postmortem results have since confirmed that she was strangled and stabbed severally in the course of her murder, with the baby dying as a result of the attack.





The foetus has since been buried at Sharon’s paternal grandfather’s home in Homabay.



