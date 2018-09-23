OKOTH OBADO was trying to contact RAILA ODINGA when he was arrested on Friday - RAILA blocked his calls and said he doesn’t want dirt

Sunday September 23, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, tried to plead with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, on Friday to intervene, when he was arrested and detained at the Gigiri Police Station.





According to sources, when Obado was arrested, he picked his phone and tried to call Raila Odinga for help.





He told detectives who were arresting to give him time to call “a special person” who may help him escape the murder charges.





Obado is facing murder charges over the killing of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, who was his lover.





“He tried to contact Jakom but he refused to pick his calls,” said one of his aides.





He was later detained at the Gigiri Police Station awaiting to be charged on Monday with murder.





Detectives said they have enough evidence to link the Governor to the gory murder of Sharon two weeks ago.



