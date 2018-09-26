OKOTH OBADO is building a Sh 100 million palatial home in Rapogi using stolen money – Luos should impeach this thug

Wednesday September 26, 2018

-Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado is on Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) radar after details emerged that he is building a Sh 100 million mansion in Rapogi, Uriri Sub- County.





According to a report submitted by EACC, the luxury home is a symbol of the vast amount of wealth the second-term county chief has amassed.





“The investigation team has also verified that the governor Migori County, Zacharia Okoth Obado, has a newly built palatial home estimated to be worth more than Sh100 million located at Uriri,” EACC report stated.





The anti-graft detectives claim Obado has accumulated vast wealth beyond his legitimate sources of income.





Just last month, 11 senior officers from Migori were charged with flouting procurement rules and purchasing Sh20 million furniture for the governor’s house. It is unclear whether the furniture was meant for his Uriri home or for his official residence.





The commission also said their preliminary probe had established that Obado and his wife, Hellen Odie, hold numerous bank accounts.





The suspect’s accounts are at National Bank, Diamond Trust Bank, Equity Bank and Cooperative Bank. Hellen’s account at Equity Bank has Sh784, 451. They are some of the accounts the EACC has frozen.



