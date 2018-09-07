OKOTH OBADO had sent money to SHARON OTIENO to perform an abortion! This is why he may have killed her – SHARON’s mother reveals

Friday September 7, 2018 - University of Rongo Student, Sharon Otieno’s mother has confirmed that Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, is the man who had impregnated his daughter.





Addressing journalists at her Migori home on Thursday, Mr Melida Auma said her daughter told her that she was seven months pregnant with Obado’s child and the Governor wanted her to perform an abortion.





However, the mother said that she told her daughter about the risks of performing an abortion and she agreed not to carry it out.





But Okoth Obado has maintained that she was not involved in any sexual relationship with Sharon.





Meanwhile detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are contemplating taking DNA samples of her unborn baby when the postmortem is done.





Sharon was seven months pregnant when she was killed .





“We are following all leads, including claims that Sharon could have been involved with Obado,” DCI officer, Hassan Siyad, said in a sworn affidavit.



