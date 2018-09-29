OFFICIAL: RAILA ODINGA will challenge RUTO in 2022 – JAMES ORENGO says as he supports referendum chorus

Saturday September 29, 2018-

Siaya Senator, James Orengo has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will contest for the presidency in 2022 once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires.





Speaking in Bondo village during the burial of former Rangwe MP Ouma Muga on Friday , Orengo who is also the Minority Leader in the Senate said Raila has fought for many changes and the best reward Kenyans can give him is to make him president.





“He fought for multiparty democracy and brought a new Constitution, among others,” Orengo said in presence of Raila.





Orengo also said there is need for a constitutional review for good governance.





He proposed a parliamentary system of government saying the current system of government is a burden to Kenya’s taxpayers.





“The current Constitution gives Kenyans [a heavy] financial burden that should be done away with,” he said.





When he rose to speak, Raila steered clear of the 2022 debate and urged Kenyans to remain united.





He said the period between now and 2022 should be dedicated to development.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



