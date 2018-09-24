ODM MP wants OKOTH OBADO expelled from the party so that Migori people can elect a moral leader - He is a curse and he belongs to jail

Monday September 24, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP now wants Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, expelled from the party for killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Speaking on Sunday, Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, said it is now clear that Obado sent killers to murder Sharon and rip her stomach apart.





"ODM party should not condone murderers like Obado. It is high time we get rid of him," Arati said.





The vocal MP said Obado should not trick the prosecution because he ordered his aides to eliminate the student.





“Office of the DPP, DCI and police officers should not be tricked by Obado that he didn't take part in the brutal murder of Sharon,” Arati said.





"There is no way his close aides could kidnap Sharon and kill her without Obado's knowledge.”





“Obado aided the killing of the student and he should be sent to jail,” Arati added.



