ODM leaders ask UHURU to sack RUTO for saying there is NO MONEY which is lost through CORRUPTION

Wednesday September 12, 2018 -A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from Nyamira County have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack his Deputy William Ruto since he is a major impediment in the ongoing war against graft.

Speaking on Wednesday, the leaders, led by Nyamira County ODM Chairman, Richard Kaka, said Ruto should be sacked since he is frustrating Uhuru’s war against corruption.

Over the weekend, Ruto scolded NASA leader Raila Odinga when he said most of the taxpayer’s money is lost through corruption.

But in a rejoinder, the leaders defended Raila and said Ruto is denying the obvious because he is the chief priest of corruption in Kenya.

"If he tends to claim that there is no corruption in Government yet the President has admitted, what is he after?”

“Time has come to cut ties with him completely," Kaka said.

Area Youth League Leader Marube Maina added: "It is now clear that the DP is an enemy to development.”

“Time has come for the President to be bold enough and kick him out."