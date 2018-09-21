ODM and Jubilee MPs vows to impeach Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI for rigging them in broad day light yesterday while voting for Finance Bill

Friday September 21, 2018 - A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee Party lawmakers have vowed to impeach Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, f or allegedly imposing the Finance Bill 2018 on Kenyans.





Addressing the media after the passing of President Kenyatta’s proposals on the Bill on Thursday afternoon, the MPs accused the House leadership of dictatorship questioning the manner in which the Bill was passed.





The infuriated MPs led by Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, expressed disappointment and condemned the chaotic sittings that saw the Bill sail through.





“It is so unfortunate, and I am so displeased by the manner the Speaker declared that the Bill had passed when it is clear the nays carried the day.”





“From here the solution is to impeach him,” Arati said.





His sentiments were echoed by Laikipia Member of Parliament, Catherine Waruguru, who also faulted her Narok counterpart, Soipan Tuya, who was the Temporary Speaker on Thursday afternoon accusing her of rigging the votes.





“I am deeply concerned with the dictatorship which has been exhibited in Parliament this afternoon and Mr Speaker Justin Muturi I respect you but this time, this time, you were not a patriot this afternoon,” Waruguru said.



