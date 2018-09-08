OBADO‘s PA, MICHAEL OYAMO is a DEADLY ASSASSIN – He was trained his killing STYLE in AFGHANISTAN and SUDAN

Saturday September 8,2018-

Migori Governor , Okoth Obado ‘s personal Assistant , Michael Oyamo, is among the seven suspects who have been arrested in connection with the death of University of Rongo Student , Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, who was a clandestine lover of Okoth, was killed after she refused to procure an abortion.





Michael Oyamo was the man who was tasked by Obado with a job of eliminating Sharon after she refused to abort the child.





When she was killed, Sharon was seven month pregnant with Obado’s child.

Before the murder of Sharon few people had heard of Michael Oyamo.





He is a former Kenya Navy service man who trained in Afghanistan and had stints in South Sudan and is feared by many within the governor's circle.





He is a black belt holder in Karate and he even won country‘s Karate championship when he was at the Kenya Navy.





He left the Navy in mysterious circumstances and those closes to him says he is an assassin for hire who has eliminated many people in Nyanza and Western Kenya.



