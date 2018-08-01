OBADO’s lawyer, CLIFF OMBETA, now defends slain SHARON OTIENO - Reveals interesting things about her and OKOTH OBADO

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta , has refuted claims that the County boss was being blackmailed by the 26 year old varsity student, Sharon Otieno, whose murder is still being investigated.





Speaking yesterday, Ombeta rubbished claims that Sharon Otieno had been demanding Ksh20 million from Obado.





"There was no blackmail.”





“The lady did not ask for Ksh20 million contrary to claims out there in the public domain," Ombeta said.





According to earlier reports, Sharon had asked for a house in Nairobi but the Governor was only ready to buy her land or a house in Rongo.





Obado had also promised to give her several tenders in Migori County after he discovered that she was carrying her baby.





Yesterday, Governor Obado held a Press Conference and denied any involvement in the murder of Sharon Otieno and sent his condolences to the friends and family of the deceased .



