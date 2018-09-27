OBADO will buy his freedom even after slaughtering SHARON-MP NDINDI NYORO now reveals how justice in Kenya works

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Besieged Migori Governor Okoth Obado may soon be a free man even after killing his lover, Sharon Otieno, in cold blood if Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro is anything to go by.

According to Nyoro, Obado's case will slowly die down as it is typical of many other cases involving high profile people despite efforts by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to deal with such.

He justified his sentiments by saying although the DCI and the DPP were doing a great job; investigating officers are still the same and will still be compromised by Obado.

"Judging by the past, it is highly likely that the case Obado is facing will die down.”

“Justice in Kenya is always up for sale to the highest bidder.”

"We may have the best people at DCI and DPP but the officers doing the investigations are still the same," said the MP during an interview on Citizen TV.