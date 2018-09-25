OBADO will be a street beggar after UHURU orders the freezing of his assets valued at sh 1.6 billion and foreign accounts - He is not joking

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze all accounts belonging to the embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





According to a report published by EACC, since 2013, Obado through a proxy identified as Jared Peter Odoyo Oluoch Kwaga has stolen Sh 1.6 billion.





Kwaga, who is a close confidante of Obado, has been making huge international money transfers to, among others, Obado's children in Australia, Hong Kong and China.





The rest of the money has been used to construct properties worth millions registered under Governor Obado’s names.





“These funds have been used to acquire and construct properties worth over Sh1 billion registered in the Governor's and Kwaga's names.”





“We have traced these properties," EACC said in the report.





EACC has also discretely obtained a court order for a six-month’ freeze of six bank accounts and the preservation of 37 parcels bought by the Governor.





The EACC revelations come as Obado battles a murder case where he is accused of killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





He is currently being held at Industrial Area Remand Prison.



