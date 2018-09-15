OBADO to be put to death for the chilling murder of his lover SHARON as DPP insists he has enough evidence to send him to Kamiti

Monday September 24, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts to face charges relating to the chilling murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





Obado, who spent the whole weekend in police custody, was charged with the offences of aiding and abetting the commission of murder of the late Sharon.





However, the Governor pleaded not guilty to the charges and was sent to Industrial Area Remand as the case goes on.





Obado maintained that he doesn’t have a hand or anything to do with the death of Sharon, who at the time of her death was 7 months pregnant with the Governor’s baby.





If found guilty of killing Sharon Otieno, Governor Obado will be put to death and will be imprisoned at Kamiti Maximum Prison.





According to the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, the State has overwhelming evidence that Obado planned the kidnapping and eventual murder of his lover, Sharon.



