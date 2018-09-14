OBADO reveals how SHARON started seducing him and lured him to SEX, Men’s flesh is always weak.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has finally revealed how he met the late Sharon Otieno, who was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a forest.





Obado recorded a statement with detectives in Kisumu and revealed that he first met Sharon in November last year after she initiated communication.





Sharon sent several texts messages to Obado when she got his private number.





Obado ignored the messages but she kept on sending them and protesting that he is ignoring her yet she has something important to discuss with him.





Obado called Sharon for a meeting in Migori where they were to meet for the first time but the meeting didn’t take place after he was held up in other engagements.





He called Sharon and apologized for the mishap and requested her to reschedule the meeting to another day because he was leaving for Nairobi.





Sharon told the Governor that she was also headed to Nairobi and they had the first meeting at Intercontinental Hotel.





They met at the lavish hotel for the first time and they had drinks.





According to Obado, one thing led to another and they started an affair.





They would meet regularly for dates and sex escapades.





Most of their dates were either in Kisumu or Nairobi.





Things started going south after Sharon became pregnant and started blackmailing the Governor.



