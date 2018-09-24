OBADO may be innocent, UHURU/ RUTO killed 400 LUOs and they are still free! They were even taken to ICC for over 1,000 murders in 07

Monday September 24, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has attacked International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) Executive Director, Ndungu Wainaina, for organising demos in Migori County against Governor Okoth Obado.





Obado, who is currently being held in remand at Industrial Area Prison, is being charged with the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





On Sunday, Ndungu Wainaina demanded Obado’s immediate resignation, failure to which he threatened to organise countrywide demonstrations to force him to quit.





But in a quick rejoinder, Miguna castigated Ndungu Wainaina accusing him of hypocrisy for demanding Obado’s resignation.





Miguna said Obado is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.





"My friend @NdunguWainaina, it's hypocritical to purport to organise a demo against Obado who is yet to be charged when you have not organised protests against @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto who murdered more than 400 innocent civilians after stealing an election. Show courage!" Miguna said.



