OBADO may be in trouble after his supporters called SHARON OTIENO’s a prostitute - MILLIE ODHIAMBO says

Thursday September 27, 2018-

Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo has said supporters of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, are complicating the murder case facing the governor after they called the deceased a prostitute.





Obado, who is Industrial Area GK Prison, is said to have killed Sharon Otieno, who was pregnant with his child.





While appearing in Court to face murder charges on Tuesday, Okoth Obado’s supporters filled the court room and started calling Sharon Otieno a prostitute who wanted money from the governor.





But Millie said the supporters are putting the governor in trouble since they are justifying the killing of Sharon.





Millie said claimed judges were just like any other person whose actions were influenced by feelings and emotions on matters before them.





“Obado supporters who wrote Sharon deserve to die because she is a prostitute are making it worse for him," Millie said.



