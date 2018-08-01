OBADO is innocent! See what Nation journalist, BARRACK ODUOR, had warned him about SHARON just before she was abducted and killed

Friday September 14, 2018 - There is a twist in the gruesome murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, after Migori Governor Okoth Obado revealed that Daily Nation journalist Barrack Oduor had warned him about her.





Obado allegedly told detectives that just a few days before the abduction and eventual murder of Sharon, he had received a text from Oduor.





In the message, Oduor is said to have warned Obado not to blame him for anything that happens about Sharon's case.





Oduor allegedly met with former MCA Lawrence Mula , and organised a meeting with Obado with an intention of publishing a story about his illicit affair with Sharon.





On explaining their mission, Obado allegedly seemed unmoved and told the two to proceed and publish the story since the pregnancy was no longer a secret in the family and Migori.





However, Oduor and the former MCA explained that their mission was not to malign his name.





Their interest was to have him amicably sort out the issue surrounding his soar relationship with Sharon.





Just a few days before Sharon's murder, the journalist allegedly cautioned Obado that the matter was getting out of hand and he needed to act immediately.





The Governor then tasked the two with mediating over Sharon's demands including the purchase of a plot and the construction of a three bedroomed house in Homa Bay.





The next thing that Obado heard was that Oduor and Sharon had been abducted and that his PA, Michael Oyamo, had been implicated in their abduction and Sharon’s eventual murder.



