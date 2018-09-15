Loading...

OBADO alifanya vibaya kuua SHARON, ata RUTO hakuua Mama ABBY, ashikwe miaka mia tano (VIDEO).

Monday, September 24, 2018 - A famous Kisiii social media commentator wants Obado jailed for more than 500 years for plotting the death of Sharon.

According to this guy, Obado should have just accepted the pregnancy like a real man, the way Ruto did when Mama Abby tried to blackmail him through the media.

Obado killed both Sharon and her unborn baby and this equals to two  life sentences.

Ashikwe miaka mia tano,” the Kisii guy says.                

Listen to this video.

The LINK>>>>
