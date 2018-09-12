No time for SPONSORS, Meet this University LADY who sponsors her education by working as a painter (PHOTOs).

, , , 06:22


Wednesday, September 12, 2018-Young University ladies like the late Sharon Otieno have been sleeping with sponsors to get money that help them facilitate their education and flashy lives.

But for this young University lady, she has no time for sponsors.

She has been working as a  painter to sponsor her education.

Young University ladies should emulate her and stop sleeping with sponsors.

She shared photos  busy at work and wrote,” U can stil style when working. Proudly a bae of her self.
Don’t form if u are not a hard working bae
Yes I can do it….. Incase u don’t know am from kogi state ooooo.”
Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno