No OBADO, No SEX - Migori WOMEN boycott SEX until OBADO is released (VIDEO).

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A group of women from Migori protested outside Milimani Law Court demanding for the immediate release of Governor Obado.

The women have boycotted sex until the Governor is released.

“No Obado, No sex,” the stupid women were heard chanting when the case was going on.

Watch this video and see how people can be stupid.

