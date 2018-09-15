No OBADO, No SEX - Migori WOMEN boycott SEX until OBADO is released (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:47
- A group of women from Migori protested outside Milimani Law Court demanding for the immediate release of Governor Obado.
The women have boycotted sex until the Governor is released.
“No Obado, No sex,” the stupid women were heard chanting when the case was going on.
Watch this video and see how people can be stupid.
The Kenyan DAILY POST