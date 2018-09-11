No justice for SHARON OTIENO yet as chief suspect MICHAEL OYAMO is freed and taken to Nairobi - Do they want to cover up the murder?

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, has been freed in connection with the murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





On Monday, Homa Bay’s Magistrate Court ordered detectives to release Oyamo who is the chief suspect in the murder of the 26 year old.





According to the court order, Mr Oyamo was to be arraigned at the High Court by 9am on Tuesday or be set free.





“I want to make it clear that if the suspect is not brought before the High Court and charges levelled against him by 9am, he is a free man," Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate, Lester Simiyu, said.





However, when he was released, he was then rearrested and bundled into a police car and taken to Nairobi.





Sources said Oyamo will be arraigned in the capital city on Wednesday to answer to murder charges.





Oyamo is said to have received orders to kill Sharon from Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, who had impregnated her.



