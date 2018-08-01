Nigerian author CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE on why depression and suicide rate is higher among men than women.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - Renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has spoken out on depression and suicide.





According to the self-proclaimed feminist, more men are likely to suffer depression and commit suicide compared to women because of the society’s double standards.





The ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ author blames this sad reality on the way men are socialized to suppress emotions.





Read her post below:





“Both men and women suffer from the illnesses that lead to suicide but it is men that have a much higher rate of dying by suicide.





“Why? Because men are socialized to suppress so many human parts of themselves, men are socialized not to ask for help, men are socialized to be afraid of fear, men are socialized not to show vulnerability.





“From the moment we tell a little boy that ‘boys don’t cry’ or we tell a hurting teenager to ‘man up’ we are creating an adult man who will be cheated of the full range of his emotions.





“So, while men benefit from patriarchy, they also suffer from it.”





“There is nothing a woman should be because she is a woman, and there is nothing a man should be because he is a man,”





“Women are not special, women are human, women are flawed just like men… If we keep saying women are special, then we judge them at a higher and unfair standard.”



