NASA MPs to lead demonstrations in CBD to oppose high fuel cost - Ask all Nairobians even Jubilee supporters to turn up for demo

Monday September 3, 2018 - Mathare MP, Antony Oluoch, has said he will lead mass demonstrations in Nairobi's Central Business District to oppose high fuel prices.





On September 1, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) imposed a 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and this forced prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene to increase by more than Sh 10 per litre.





Speaking on Sunday, Oluoch said he will organise and lead protests in Nairobi if Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich does not stop the VAT implementation by Tuesday next week.





The ODM MP further accused the Treasury Cabinet Secretary of disrespecting Members of Parliament (MPs) who had earlier suspended the imposition of 16 percent VAT on petroleum products.





“We voted and suspended the implementation of the 16 percent VAT on fuel but CS Rotich has gone against our decision as MPs, we will show him that we are the lawmakers," the vocal MP said.





Oluoch asked Nairobians to get ready for peaceful protests.



