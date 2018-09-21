NAKED WEDDING! This Groom and his SEXY bride tied the knot while completely NAKED (PHOTOs)

Friday, September 21, 2018 - A groom and his sexy bride got married in a beach ceremony while completely naked.

Valentine, 34, and his now wife, Anca Arsene, 29, are naturalists and so they decided to have a naked wedding.





They tied the knot on the Italian island of Sardinia.





And the rare wedding was officiated by a naked celebrant.





Only two friends were invited to the ceremony – Vlad, who was ordained just so he could wed the couple, and Andrea, the bridesmaid.





The bride simply wore a veil and jewellery, while the groom threw on a bow tie.





However, the couple says that they will have another more conventional marriage ceremony later in the year for their friends and family who weren't invited for their naked wedding because they wouldn’t have felt comfortable about nudity.





