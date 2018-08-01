Nairobi MCAs insist MIKE SONKO must come out of hiding from his Machakos home or else he’s be impeached like BEATRICE ELACHI

Monday September 10, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been given a 14-day ultimatum to move from his Mua home in Machakos to his City Hall office.





Speaking yesterday, Nairobi MCAs led by Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo, directed the Governor to stop running Nairobi County’s affairs from his Machakos residence and return to his office as mandated by the Constitution.





Guyo said that it was ironical for Sonko to be operating from another County instead of his own.





"We have resolved that we want Governor Sonko back at his City Hall office.”





“City Hall is gazetted as the Nairobi County headquarters and we cannot have a Governor running our affairs from another County," Guyo remarked.





Guyo said that if Sonko will fail to comply, he will be summoned by the Assembly to explain why he cannot conduct his duties from City Hall, and that if he fails to impress in his answer, the assembly will have no choice but to impeach him like it impeached Speaker Beatrice Elachi.





This comes even as Sonko said he won’t be intimidated by MCAs vowing to continue working from Machakos even if that will earn him an impeachment.



