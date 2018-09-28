Nairobi LADIES confess how JACQUE MARIBE’s fiance scammed them, Hii kijana imepatia wanawake shida sana.

Friday, September 28, 2018- It has now emerged that Citizen TV Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, is a notorious play-boy who has been scamming women.

On Instagram, he pretends to be a rich young baller who deals with security.

But he is a broke bastard who targets rich single ladies and scams them with fake lifestyle and empty promises.

Despite dating Jacque Maribe and proposing to her, Jowi had multiple sex partners.

Some of the ladies who have been wooed by Jowi with fake love and promises have confessed their encounter with the notorious play-boy.

This is a man who doesn’t even have his own house but on social media, he pretends to be a young baller.

Here’s a thread on one of the popular closed women’s facebook group where ladies 
confessed how Jowi scammed them with fake love, lifestyle and empty promises.










photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

