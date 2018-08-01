Mystery as it emerges SHARON OTIENO spoke to OKOTH OBADO around 6 times on the day she was brutally murdered in cold blood

Friday September 7, 2018 - More mysteries and controversies continue to shroud the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, after being kidnapped on the evening of September 3rd.





A disturbing piece of information indicates that the slain 26-year-old woman spoke to Migori Governor Okoth Obado six times on the day of her abduction and eventual killing.





According to sources, Sharon is said to have texted Obado at around 8pm demanding to know why things were not working out as they had planned.





However, it is unclear whether Sharon’s message triggered a series of events that led her kidnapping and murder.





This comes even as Obado has denied ever having an affair with Sharon who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.





Detectives from DCI are on the tail end of investigations and we will soon know what transpired that led to the killing of Sharon.



