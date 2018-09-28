‘My mum introduced me..,’ Sexy Radio personality PATRICIA KIHORO comes out as a Lesbian.

Friday, September 28, 2018- Radio personality Patricia Kihoro has set the record straight and confirmed that she’s indeed a lesbian.





The mellow voiced singer and radio presenter revealed that her mother introduced her to homosexual friends when she was a teenager adding that she would not take it as an insult if someone said she is lesbian.





Speaking during the screening of the controversial ‘Rafiki’ movie, Kihoro said:





“My mother has supported my work from the start and she always respects my opinion. The first people I ever met who were openly gay were friends of my mum. I was probably 16 years and she didn’t make a big deal about it, and therefore I also did not learn that was a big deal.”





“I have been accused of being a lesbian but first of all, it is not an accusation, because calling me a lesbian is not an insult as I have met wonderful human beings who are homosexual and are far better than people who have stood in certain standards of judging others.





“So that is why I never speak about it. I am who I am, you know! I know what I stand for and my family knows what I stand for.”





“I can never defend myself or say I am not this and that because that will offend my friends, who are what I am saying I’m not. The people who matter to me know better who I am, so I will never defend myself.”





There is a question on the institution of the family because men are supposed to be with women and that we are going to stop humanity and I am like, does having homosexuals in your space make you think that I am not able to sire children?”





That argument does not make sense to me because if you know what your sexuality is, then any other person’s sexuality should not have any effect on yours.”





Her relationship with TV girl Edith Kimani has often left tongues wagging after the latter confessed to have spent a night with her cuddling.





She wrote “I knew miss kihoro and I would be friends forever when I woke up next to her after a night out – cuddling of course - and she didn’t judge me for farting in my sleep.( I sneaked a few ones when I got up.





“She’s the type of person who is unconditionally herself; and allows and gives room for her friends to be too. I love you Miss K.



Happy birthday my love. To more cuddling and rainbow farts.”





Last year, it was reported that Kihoro, lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia aka This is Ess and Fena Gitu were busted kissing in Sharon Mundia’s matrimonial bed which led to her marriage to collapse.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.







