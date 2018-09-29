My man can’t leave me because no woman S*cks D*CK better than me, says rapper CARDI B (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 29, 2018-

Controversial American rapper, Cardi B, has left tongues wagging after she revealed too much information about her bedroom affairs with her famous rapper husband, Offset.





During a live video session on Instagram, the former stripper turned rapper claimed that she is confident Offset can’t leave her because of her prowess in the bedroom.





She said: “Offset loves me. I F*ck good. I suck d*ck good.





"D*ck s*cking contest I’m winning. He already knows what’s up.





She was recently involved in an ugly confrontation with her nemesis Nicki Minaj during the New York Fashion week where she threw a shoe at her.





Watch the video below.