My life is in danger! DPP NOORDIN HAJI now says as he reveals people who want to kill him because of his work against corruption - This is serious

Monday September 24, 2018 - The life of Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, is in great danger.





This was revealed by Haji during an interview with KTN News yesterday.





Speaking during an interview, Haji revealed that threats to his life are real, serious and current.





The DPP intimated that he has constantly received death threats against him and his family from different quarters due to his work.





Haji revealed that the earliest threats came from Al Qaeda - the terror group founded by Osama bin Laden whose operatives are Islamic extremists and jihadists.





He is also receiving threats from Al Shabaab terrorists who have not stopped hunting him down.





"I have had threats.”





“When I worked at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), there were threats against me and my family from Al Shabaab.”





"Those threats are still in existence.”





“The Al Shabaab has even renewed their threats against me," he stated.





However, the no nonsense DPP said nothing will deter him from delivering his mandate and what he believes is best for the country.





"I believe in God and that my destiny is determined by Him and no human.”





“If I am destined to die at a certain time or point, I will.”





“There is nothing I can do about it," Haji stated.



