“My dad was a deadbeat father, he only came to me for help after he fell ill”- Ex-KTN’s LOUIS OTIENO’s son speaks.

Friday, September 21, 2018 - Silas Miami, the son of former KTN anchor, Louis Otieno, has for the first time opened up about his relationship with his dad, who was one of the most sought after TV anchors in Kenya before he fell from grace to grass.





Silas is a filmmaker, photographer, musician and a lecturer based in South Africa.





The young creative artist revealed that Louis Otieno abandoned his mother when he was young, forcing her to raise him as a single mother.





“My mother was technically a single mother.”





“I had no relationship with my father.”





“He was the man we watched on TV.”





“However, we met later on in life when he fell sick and I was helping with the bill.”





“We have a cordial relationship.”





“Although we don’t talk, I wish him well and he does the same for me.” He said.





Louis Otieno has been begging for financial help to settle hospital bills after he became ill.

In the early 2000s, he was one of the highest paid and most sought after TV anchors in the Country.





