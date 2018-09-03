MUSEVENI and his boys will no longer be allowed to harass fishermen around Lake Victoria, MIGINGO is in Kenya - MATIANGI asserts

Monday September 3, 2018 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said that the Government will no longer tolerate the harassment of Kenya’s fishermen in Lake Victoria by Ugandan police.





Speaking on Monday after holding a meeting with Western and Nyanza region coordinators, Matiangi said that he has signed a deal with Ugandan authorities on how to stop harassment of fishermen around Lake Victoria.





Matiangi also said that the Government is concerned about the increasing number of illegal immigrants in the country.





He accused them of running illegal businesses and importing contraband goods.





“Cross-border smuggling of goods must stop.”





“We have agreed with our security counterparts in Ugandan and Tanzanian to boost border security," Matiangi said.





"Illegal immigrants smuggle drugs into the country and are also human trafficking kingpins,” Matiangi added.





The CS also revealed that police and immigration officers have arrested foreigners from South Asia and the Middle East who lack documents.



