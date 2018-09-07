MURKOMEN calls Nairobi MCA fools for impeaching the hot URP girl, BEATRICE ELACHI - She was RUTO’s foremost sycophants

06:37


Friday September 7, 2018 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has faulted Nairobi County MCAs for impeaching County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi

On Thursday, 103 out of the 122 MCAs voted to impeach Elachi over allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, gross misconduct, undermining the authority of the County Assembly Service Board and failure to show leadership. 

However, sharing his thoughts on Friday, Murkomen said no Governor, Senator or County Speaker deserves to be impeached.

Murkomen, who is also the Senate Majority Leader, accused MCAs of not following due process.

"As a Senate, we don’t encourage impeachment.”

“Even where they happen, MCAs are required to follow the law," Murkomen stated.

"Since the speaker has an order halting her removal, I'm asking ward representatives to re-look into the matter and find an amicable solution,” Murkomen added.

Elachi is a sycophant of Deputy President William Ruto and that is the main reason why Murkomen is opposing her impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
