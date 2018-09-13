MUDAVADI tells WILLIAM RUTO that he is living in tinted reality like a fool! And to imagine that he wants to be President in 2022

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said Deputy President William Ruto is living in another planet for saying that there is no taxpayers’ money getting lost through corruption.





On Sunday, Ruto who was speaking in Gikondi Catholic Church in Nyeri said not a single shilling is lost through corruption.





“Those claiming that the money being collected in taxes is being lost through corruption are misleading Kenyans.”





“The Jubilee Government is capable and responsible about what we intend to do for this country,” Ruto said.





However, Mudavadi through his spokesman, Kibisu Kabetesi, said Ruto is living like Sam in Chinua’s Achebe’s book the Antihills of Savannah.





“Ruto is saying people in Government don’t steal money.”





“The DP is duping Kenyans that he is not aware of the anti-corruption war waged by his boss.”





“The DP is pleading the innocence of apprehended culprits.”





“He’s telling DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji that they are pursuing non-existent thieves.”





“Were he Sam, the despotic ruler in Anthills of the Savannah, he would upbraid them to “stop wasting public resources”, which in his warped logic amounts to corruption,” Kibisu said.





“He lives in a “tinted reality” as Chinua Achebe puts it in Anthills of the Savannah.”





“Theirs is a life in tinted vehicles and choppers, with bundles of cash handed out regularly to blindfold a restless population.”





“They daily live for that notorious motorcade and clips of themselves on evening television,’” Kibisu added.



