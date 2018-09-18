Musalia Mudavadi tells Uhuru to resign because he has failed Kenyans big time – Go home Mr President!!

Tuesday September 18, 2018-Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve his government because it has let down Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mudavadi, who is also one of NASA principals, said Uhuru must dissolve the government because he is not doing anything to Kenyans.

“The current Budget crisis is self-inflicted by Jubilee government due to lack of fiscal discipline,’ Mudavadi said

“Given the escalating stalemate over the budget and taxation, President Uhuru Kenyatta ought to think out of the box. In situations of paralysis like this, governments resign or dissolve,”Mudavadi added.

Although he supports reduction of VAT to 8%, Mudavadi said he believes that austerity measures proposed by the president can still run the country without taxing poor people.

“If corruption, pilferage, looting and wastage can be contained in government, those funds can cover budget shortfalls and even service debts comfortably,” the former Finance Minister noted.

