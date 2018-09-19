MP OTIENDE AMOLLO also defies RAILA on fuel tax and vows to die with struggling Kenyans by rejecting UHURU’s tax proposal

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo on Wednesday declared his stand on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to effect the 8% VAT on fuel and petroleum products.





Speaking at the precincts of Parliament, Amollo vowed to vote a big ‘NO’ on the President’s proposal, saying Kenyans are already overtaxed and cannot afford to pay more on fuel.





The MP vowed to oppose the position of the ODM Party and its leader, Raila Odinga, maintaining that he will vote against the imposition of 8% VAT on petroleum products.





This comes even as Raila met his MPs in a bid to rally them to support Uhuru’s tax proposal on Thursday, but Otiende has remained unchanged and unmoved by Raila’s influence on him.





"Good people, many have asked if my stand on VAT has changed, NO it hasn’t.”





“I will vote against the imposition of 8% VAT on Petroleum Products," declared the Rarieda MP in a post on his Twitter handle.





"To be right, then we engage on what else needs to go, including CDF, Cabinet Administrative Secretaries, the National Youth Service, the Big 4, and others," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















