MOSES KURIA says ODM MPs supported the fuel price increase, they are hypocrites and you will be fools if you believe NASA’s shenanigans

Monday September 3, 2018 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has launched scathing attacks at Orange Democratic Movement MPs who are opposed to the introduction of 16 percent VAT on all petroleum products.





In a post on Sunday, Kuria said ODM MPs, some of whom sit on the budget committee, approved without question, the Government’s Sh3 trillion budget for the 2018/19 financial year.





He said it would, therefore, be pretentious of them to join the bandwagon and decry the effects the 16 per cent VAT will have on Kenyans.





“Kindly ask John Mbadi (Suba South MP) who sits with me in the budget committee to shut up and wipe out crocodile tears.”





“Tell all those pretentious leaders to man up or woman up and stop treating you like fools,” Kuria wrote.





The controversial MP also reminded Kenyans that they “applauded” him when, together with the budget committee, approved huge funding for infrastructural development.





He said these include Sh179 billion for roads, Sh58 billion for the SGR and more billions for Affordable Housing under the Big Four Agenda.





“I gave you money to complete your stalled markets, run universal healthcare, complete 58 irrigation dams that are underway etc,”





“You never faulted me. It did not bother you where I would get the money from. You even applauded me. I cannot therefore turn around and start crying with you about the VAT on fuel. I will be pretending,” he said.



