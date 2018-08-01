More trouble for PS LILLIAN AMOLLO as DCI implicates her children in the looting of 9 billion from NYS - See how much they received

Monday September 17, 2018 - Former Public Service PS Lillian Omollo's children have been caught up in the Ksh 9billion scandal that rocked the National Youth Service (NYS).





According to detectives investigating the looting at NYS, Lillian Omollo made cash deposits of millions of shillings into bank accounts that belong to her children during the time when the theft was reported at NYS.





Detectives noted that Omollo deposited the looted Ksh 20 million NYS money to accounts registered by Sheela Mbogo, Stephanie Mbogo and Shalom Kamwetu all of who are her children .





“All the accounts held at Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) are in names of the sons and daughters of Lilian Muthoni Mbogo.”





“On or about 20th day of April 2018 … the accounts received Sh20 million suspected to be proceeds or crime or money laundering from the NYS,” the documents lodged in court read.





The Asset Recovery Agency also disclosed that the former PS deposited cash in her accounts in batches of Ksh 900,000 to escape the reporting threshold.



