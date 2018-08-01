More trouble for OBADO as DPP HAJI demands answers on attempted murder of his PA - How did a KDF imposter gain access to OYAMO?

Monday September 10, 2018 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has ordered for investigations into the circumstances under which a man posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer was allowed to meet Migori Governor Okoth Obado's Personal Assistance (PA), Michael Oyamo, inside a police cell.





This is after it emerged that the imposter was on a mission to assassinate Oyamo in order to cover up the murder of Sharon Otieno, who was involved with Obado.





In a statement to Kenyans, the DPP also said that all persons linked to the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, will be interrogated and those found guilty will face the law.





He noted that there would be no sacred cows in the prosecution of crimes, including Sharon's killing.





"I want to assure the Kenyan public that this incident will be investigated and in the next two or three weeks, we will look into setting up a public inquiry into these matters, not only killings here but across the country because they seem to have a certain pattern that is no longer tenable and must be curbed," Haji said.





“I want to caution Kenyans that investigations sometimes take time, you have to be patient.”





“You cannot expect for us to have answers and prosecute immediately a murder occurs.”





“There is a process," he added.



