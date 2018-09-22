More trouble for OBADO after his son, DAN, attempted suicide, he’s admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

- The first born son of embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, attempted suicide on Friday night, hours after his father was arrested and locked up at Gigiri police station for plotting the death of his late lover, Sharon Otieno.





Obado’s son, Acholla Dan Okoth alias, Dan Totto, has been adversely mentioned in the brutal murder of Sharon.





It’s alleged that Sharon was having sex with both Dan and his father Okoth Obado.













Dan is currently hospitalized at Nairobi hospital where he is in a stable condition.





Well placed sources informed us that Obado’s handlers bribed journalists who got wind of the shocking news with Ksh 20,000 to “kill” the story.





Obado will spend the weekend behind bars after he was arrested on Friday.





He is expected to be charged in court on Monday.





Crucial leads show that he is the mastermind of the brutal murder of Sharon, who was killed and her body dumped in Kodera forest.



