More trouble for JACQUE MARIBE as Citizen TV takes action against her after she was linked to MONICA’s murder.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

-The rising career of TV anchor Jacque Maribe has been dealt a major blow after she was linked to the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, the 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani.





Maribe was arrested on Saturday evening and taken to Gigiri police station after detectives found new evidence that links her to the murder of the late Monica.





Jacque Maribe’s employer has taken an action against her after she was linked to the murder.





According to sources at Royal Media Services, Jacque Maribe has been sent on compulsory paid leave as investigations on Monica’s murder continue.





Jacque Maribe’s image has been tainted after she was linked to the gruesome murder of Monica and may be sacked after the compulsory leave.





The popular anchor will find it hard to find another job in the media after Citizen TV fires her because of her tainted image.



