Moral police, EZEKIEL MUTUA, gets hilarious responses over his tweet about ‘LADIES having SEX with LADIES’ (LOOK)

Friday, September 21, 2018 - Kenya’s infamous moral police, Ezekiel Mutua, who is the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, has taken to social media to rant over a decision by a Nairobi Court to lift ban on Lesbian movie ‘Rafiki’ for 7 days.





On Friday, t he High Court temporarily lifted the KFCB ban on the homosexual film "RAFIKI" to allow it to be screened for seven (7) days to fulfill the requirements for nomination to the Oscar's.





This did not go down with Mutua who has maintained that no public theatre will be allowed to screen the movie without the board’s approval.





He went on to rant claiming that foreign NGOs want to use gay content as a tool to market the film industry in Kenya.





See his posts below and reactions.