MONICA KIMANI‘s father says he has forgiven her killers – Even JACKIE MARIBE’s fiance Jowe who raped her

Thursday September 27, 2018

-The family of slain business lady, Monica Kimani, has said it has forgiven the killers of their daughter.





Speaking to journalists at their Thika home on Thursday, Monica‘s father, Bishop Paul Kimani Ngarama, said the killers were not after the money but after her life.





“Whoever did it was not her friend because a friend cannot rape,” said the Bishop.





He described his daughter as a “morally upright and hard-working child who bore no grudge with anyone”.

But his wife Miriam Kimani said she cannot forgive her daughter’s killer(s).

“I cannot lie to you that I have forgiven him. I want justice for my hardworking daughter,” said Mrs Kimani.

Monica, who had just arrived from South Sudan, was killed at her apartment in Kilimani .Detectives said she was raped before she was killed.

Citizen TV’s presenter, Jackie Maribe’s fiance, Joseph Irungu, has been arrested in connection with Monica Murder.

Irungu was remanded for 10 days by a Kiambu court Wednesday.