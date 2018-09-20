MOI tells UHURU to end corruption instead of taxing Kenyans- Go for looters of public money like RUTO and his PA, FAROUK

Thursday September 20, 2018-

The Independence party KANU has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to go for looters of public money instead of taxing basic commodities like fuel.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, KANU secretary general , Nick Salat said top government officials were hoarding millions of dollars in their houses.







Salat spoke a day after Uhuru and Opposition chief Raila Odinga whipped their troops to support the controversial eight per cent taxation on petroleum products.





Kanu said it will oppose the tax since fuel is not supposed to be taxed.





“We are opposed to any further taxation when some people are still carrying money in bags and walking scot-free. Some people are giving unexplained millions in fundraisers. In fact, Kenya does not need the World Bank because people have established the World Bank in their houses,” Salat said.





However Salat declined to name those hoarding cash in their houses but alluded to an aide of a senior Jubilee politician who was allegedly busted with Sh500 million in his house by detectives.





Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant , Farouk Kibet was last month caught with Sh 500 hidden in his house.





However the case was kept under wraps after the intervention of DP.



