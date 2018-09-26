MILLICENT OMANGA rocks tight pants and her pumpkin BOOTY leaves men confused, too big(PHOTOs).

, , , , 06:06

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Wednesday, September 26, 2018-Nominated Jubilee Senator , Millicent Omanga, is one of the most endowed female politicians in Kenya.

The vocal women Senator  has a big booty which rivals that of Vera Sidika.

She shared photos of a football match between the Senate FC where she is a team member VS Uasin Gishu County assembly and men couldn’t get enough of her massive derriere.

Check out these photos.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno