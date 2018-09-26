MILLICENT OMANGA rocks tight pants and her pumpkin BOOTY leaves men confused, too big(PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 06:06
Wednesday, September 26, 2018-Nominated Jubilee Senator , Millicent Omanga, is one of the most endowed female politicians in Kenya.
The vocal women Senator has a big booty which rivals that of Vera Sidika.
She shared photos of a football match between the Senate FC where she is a team member VS Uasin Gishu County assembly and men couldn’t get enough of her massive derriere.
Check out these photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST